Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

TRHC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.38. 628,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,466. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $69.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $449,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,261,580.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,030 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 668.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,002,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,792,000 after acquiring an additional 227,187 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

