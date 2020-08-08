TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,806 shares during the quarter. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE accounts for approximately 1.6% of Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $5.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.80. 84,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $180.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.74.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.54.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $5,843,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 23,067 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,114,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,599,397. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

