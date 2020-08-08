TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.43.

Several analysts recently commented on TAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TAL Education Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CLSA raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TAL Education Group from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 38.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAL stock traded down $4.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,589,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,546. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.43 and a 200-day moving average of $59.24. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $82.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7,665.67 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

