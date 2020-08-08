Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Short Interest Update

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $104.15 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $110.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -138.87 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $3,393,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,423 shares in the company, valued at $554,284.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $203,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,154 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,242 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $36,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 110.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,663,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $107,059,000 after acquiring an additional 873,780 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5,706.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. BidaskClub downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.62.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

