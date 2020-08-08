Tap Market Cap Tops $168.61 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Tap has a market capitalization of $168.61 million and $264,857.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap token can currently be purchased for $0.0556 or 0.00000472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tap has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $585.78 or 0.04974874 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002199 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050387 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029564 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00013561 BTC.

Tap Profile

XTP is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,031,911,016 tokens. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tap

