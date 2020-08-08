Tap Price Hits $0.0548 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, Tap has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tap token can currently be purchased for $0.0548 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a market cap of $166.16 million and $227,870.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $587.44 or 0.05007502 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002260 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050675 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00029711 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00014198 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,031,911,016 tokens. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.