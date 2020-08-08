Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,601 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 122,552 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.12% of Target worth $72,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 689.5% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 250.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,524 shares of company stock valued at $17,823,219 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.08.

NYSE TGT traded up $2.74 on Friday, reaching $131.75. 2,300,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,363. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.58. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.05 and a fifty-two week high of $131.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

