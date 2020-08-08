Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,596 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Target accounts for 3.6% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $13,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,269 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Target by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,193 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Target by 1,078.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,392 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,443,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,137,000 after purchasing an additional 757,376 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Target by 14,179.1% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 753,936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,093,000 after purchasing an additional 748,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $493,244.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,875,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,524 shares of company stock worth $17,823,219 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.08.

NYSE:TGT traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.75. 2,300,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.58. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $81.05 and a 1 year high of $131.93. The company has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

