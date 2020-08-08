Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,152 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 888.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 689.5% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 250.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,300,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,363. The stock has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $81.05 and a 1 year high of $131.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.35 and a 200 day moving average of $113.58.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,524 shares of company stock valued at $17,823,219 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.08.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

