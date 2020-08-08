TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.09.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TCP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TC Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of TC Pipelines from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCP. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TC Pipelines in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in TC Pipelines by 17.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,449,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,018,000 after acquiring an additional 215,416 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TC Pipelines by 141.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 17,213 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 99.2% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 228,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 113,884 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Pipelines in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCP stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.92. The stock had a trading volume of 228,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TC Pipelines has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.06.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 70.48% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TC Pipelines will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

