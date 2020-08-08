Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$72.05.

TRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$71.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday.

TRP stock traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$64.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,918. The company has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58. Tc Pipelines has a 12-month low of C$47.05 and a 12-month high of C$76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.96.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

