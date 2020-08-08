Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 879 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 853 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 13.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,123,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 16.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 202,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,566,000 after buying an additional 28,508 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 13.8% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL traded down $6.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,498.37. 1,385,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,536. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,482.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,377.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,023.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.53 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

