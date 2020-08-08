Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TECD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECD. Water Island Capital LLC grew its position in Tech Data by 334.1% during the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 922,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,663,000 after purchasing an additional 709,747 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in Tech Data by 309.2% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 613,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,316,000 after purchasing an additional 463,803 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tech Data by 170.3% during the first quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 496,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,922,000 after purchasing an additional 312,630 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Tech Data by 125.9% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 420,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,084,000 after purchasing an additional 234,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas grew its position in Tech Data by 184.1% during the first quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 291,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,195,000 after purchasing an additional 189,142 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tech Data stock remained flat at $$144.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.36. Tech Data has a 52 week low of $80.20 and a 52 week high of $151.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.84. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tech Data will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

