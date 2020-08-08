Tel-Instrument Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:TIK) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TIK) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.35. Tel-Instrument Electronics shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 120 shares.

About Tel-Instrument Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:TIK)

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement solutions for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.