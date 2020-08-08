Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. reduced its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,214 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,971 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 66.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Teleflex by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,600,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TFX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.40.

Shares of TFX stock traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $373.40. 788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,643. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $221.27 and a 1-year high of $405.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $370.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $77,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,368.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

