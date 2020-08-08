Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF)’s stock price fell 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.12, 6,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 20,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Telefónica Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TEFOF)

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.