TENA (TENA) Trading Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded up 20% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, TENA has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. TENA has a market capitalization of $119,287.31 and $626.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENA token can now be purchased for $0.0446 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank and CPDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TENA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.96 or 0.01972607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00091264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00191905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000884 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00110923 BTC.

TENA Token Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io. TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol.

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.