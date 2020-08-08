Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 958,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of TENB opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tenable has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $36.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 1.90.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. The firm had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $42,515.26. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,431.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,422,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,966,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,725,614 shares of company stock worth $212,217,059 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the second quarter valued at $255,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the second quarter valued at $1,239,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the second quarter valued at $400,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 67.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the second quarter valued at $300,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TENB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

