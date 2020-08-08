Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.00

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.31. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 107,805 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 448,342 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 38,801 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.