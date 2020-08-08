Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THC. Barclays raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

NYSE:THC opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -57.10, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.48. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $39.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

