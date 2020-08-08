Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.90.

TER has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of TER stock opened at $87.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.88 and its 200-day moving average is $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $92.24.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,437,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 7,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $684,679.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,574 shares of company stock worth $6,529,690. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 29,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 85.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 51.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

