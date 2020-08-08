Terra (LUNA) Trading Up 22.6% This Week

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $142.26 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terra has traded up 22.6% against the dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00003143 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, GDAC and Coinone.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.73 or 0.01980241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00092002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00193117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00110423 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra’s total supply is 996,819,056 coins and its circulating supply is 385,168,040 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinone, GDAC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

