Terracoin (TRC) One Day Volume Hits $117.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Terracoin has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $117.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0581 or 0.00000494 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,747.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.59 or 0.02601268 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00660462 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00009401 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000709 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

