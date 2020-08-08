Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.09% of Territorial Bancorp worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 199,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 137,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBNK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,573. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $211.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.57. Territorial Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.32%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TBNK. BidaskClub lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Compass Point increased their target price on Territorial Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

In other news, COO Ralph Y. Nakatsuka sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $88,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vernon Hirata sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $189,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

