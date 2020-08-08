Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.26

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.23. Tertiary Minerals shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 29,224,881 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18.

Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Tertiary Minerals Company Profile (LON:TYM)

Tertiary Minerals plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company primarily focuses on fluorspar, the primary raw material source of fluorine for the chemical, steel, and aluminum industries. It owns interests in the Storuman fluorspar project located in north central Sweden; Lassedalen fluorspar project located to the south-west of Oslo, Norway; and the MB fluorspar project that includes 146 contiguous mining claims covering an area approximately 2,800 acres located to the south-west of town of Eureka in central Nevada.

