Tether (USDT) Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, Tether has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Tether token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00008554 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Bittrex, Instant Bitex and CoinTiger. Tether has a total market capitalization of $10.03 billion and approximately $26.88 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00106841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.55 or 0.01983678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00194604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000894 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00111555 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s launch date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 10,281,372,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,998,221,723 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bitfinex, Bibox, Instant Bitex, B2BX, UEX, Coinut, Bittrex, BTC-Alpha, DigiFinex, Exmo, BitMart, ChaoEX, ABCC, Sistemkoin, Cobinhood, CoinTiger, Iquant, CoinBene, BtcTurk, Kraken, MBAex, QBTC, Bit-Z, CoinEx, Upbit, FCoin, Kucoin, ZB.COM, Poloniex, Huobi, Kryptono, Trade By Trade, Binance, TOPBTC, DragonEX, Liqui, EXX, LBank, IDAX, TDAX, HitBTC, Gate.io, OKEx, IDCM, BigONE, C2CX and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

