Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,450,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 16,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $133.56 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $137.65. The stock has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.87 and its 200-day moving average is $119.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Charter Equity upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,578.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,961 shares of company stock valued at $18,677,325 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,820,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,130,000 after acquiring an additional 535,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,084,587,000 after buying an additional 770,202 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,154,430,000 after buying an additional 11,560,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,754,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,572,007,000 after buying an additional 205,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,655,000 after buying an additional 3,357,505 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

