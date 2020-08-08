Tezos Price Hits $3.33 on Major Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $3.33 or 0.00028275 BTC on exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $2.46 billion and $225.37 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insolar (XNS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 739,119,277 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch.

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

