The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Short Interest Update

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GEO has been the topic of several research reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

The GEO Group stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The GEO Group has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $18.64.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.99%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

In related news, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $50,294.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,517,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $30,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The GEO Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 60,412 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in The GEO Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in The GEO Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,799,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 416,707 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

