The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 5.96%.

NYSE GEO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,330,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,380. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.99%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

GEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $30,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George C. Zoley bought 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $50,294.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,517,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

