The Pennant Group (PNTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect The Pennant Group to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. The Pennant Group has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.53-0.58 EPS.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $91.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.10 million. On average, analysts expect The Pennant Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

PNTG opened at $27.77 on Friday. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $761.07 million and a P/E ratio of 53.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.