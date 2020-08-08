The Voyager Token (VGX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.13 Million

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One The Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, AirSwap, Bithumb and Cobinhood. Over the last week, The Voyager Token has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. The Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $233.53 or 0.01981134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00091624 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00191187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000883 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00111114 BTC.

The Voyager Token Token Profile

The Voyager Token’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/.

Buying and Selling The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cobinhood, AirSwap, Radar Relay, IDEX, Bithumb, Kyber Network, CoinExchange, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

