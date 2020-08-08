The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

WU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday. downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Northland Securities raised The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research raised The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in The Western Union by 198.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in The Western Union by 20.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in The Western Union by 478.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.