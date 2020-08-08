Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.0% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,031 shares of company stock worth $75,465,257. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $414.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,621. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $423.70. The company has a market capitalization of $164.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

