Thingschain Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $71,672.77 and approximately $2,033.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thingschain has traded up 34.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00037997 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,722.11 or 0.99904767 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001775 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00166822 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000730 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000957 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

