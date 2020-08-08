Thingschain (TIC) Trading 44.5% Higher This Week

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 25.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 8th. In the last week, Thingschain has traded up 44.5% against the dollar. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $70,501.27 and approximately $5,268.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thingschain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00035012 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11,763.89 or 1.00026780 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000737 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00161975 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000966 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thingschain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

