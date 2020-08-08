Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.29.

TRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 75.2% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4,434.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 50.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 52.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $82.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.62 and a 200-day moving average of $70.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.83%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

