Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of TRI opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.62 and a 200 day moving average of $70.70. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $82.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.83%.

TRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

