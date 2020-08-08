Thore Cash (TCH) Achieves Market Cap of $103,066.56

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Thore Cash token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $103,066.56 and approximately $83,384.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00493890 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00010995 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000965 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002597 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

