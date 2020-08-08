THT Heat Transfer Technology (OTCMKTS:THTI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

THT Heat Transfer Technology Inc (OTCMKTS:THTI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.06. THT Heat Transfer Technology shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 200 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

About THT Heat Transfer Technology (OTCMKTS:THTI)

THT Heat Transfer Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture and trading of plate heat exchangers and related products. It offers plate heat exchangers, heat exchanger units, air-cooled heat exchangers, and shell-and-tube heat exchangers. The company was founded on August 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Siping, China.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for THT Heat Transfer Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THT Heat Transfer Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.