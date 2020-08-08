Thunder Token (TT) Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $33.15 million and $5.90 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global, Upbit and Bilaxy. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $584.40 or 0.04979730 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002209 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00050375 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014679 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029662 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,887,905,315 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Upbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

