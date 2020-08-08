ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.08

Shares of ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.08 and traded as high as $7.21. ThyssenKrupp shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 2,602,943 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TKA shares. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.30) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.43) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.62) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.22 ($10.35).

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is €6.66 and its 200-day moving average is €7.08.

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile (FRA:TKA)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.