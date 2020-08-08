Tidex Token Price Tops $0.37 (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. Tidex Token has a market cap of $3.52 million and $2,314.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00003159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. During the last week, Tidex Token has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00106575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.41 or 0.01982009 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00194596 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000895 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00111532 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange.

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

Tidex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

