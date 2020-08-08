Tierion 1-Day Volume Tops $789,381.00 (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Tierion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. Tierion has a total market cap of $8.50 million and $789,381.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tierion has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tierion alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $585.79 or 0.05014247 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050668 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00029604 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00013430 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion (TNT) is a token. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.