Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Position Reduced by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC trimmed its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIF. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the first quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 82.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 58.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TIF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.82. 23,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,977. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.10.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74). Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

TIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

