Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Short Interest Down 7.4% in July

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,150,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 9,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE TIF opened at $124.82 on Friday. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74). Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TIF. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,324,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,078,001,000 after acquiring an additional 477,106 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,021,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,036,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,994,000 after purchasing an additional 745,087 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,235,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $159,983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,513 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

