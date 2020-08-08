Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Titan International (NYSE:TWI)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at William Blair in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th.

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Titan International has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $103.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.19. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Titan International will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Titan International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,622,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 194,279 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its position in Titan International by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,816,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 420,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Titan International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 115,642 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Titan International by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 976,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Titan International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 23,287 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

