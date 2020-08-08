Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tivity Health by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Shares of Tivity Health stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,461. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87. Tivity Health has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $829.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.54. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

