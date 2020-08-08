Toews Corp ADV Acquires Shares of 95,000 VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Toews Corp ADV owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 111,790 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 276,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 149,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter.

ANGL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,579. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.24. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $30.77.

