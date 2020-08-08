Toews Corp ADV Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Toews Corp ADV increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 154.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,071 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 3.9% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Toews Corp ADV owned 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $15,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,596,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868,082 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,213,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,056,000 after buying an additional 713,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,463,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,269,000 after buying an additional 602,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,879,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,617. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $126.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

